A 116-year-old craftsman-style home in Altadena has been designated Los Angeles County’s latest historic landmark, officials announced earlier this week.

The two-story single-family residence, located at 931 New York Drive, was constructed in 1907 for local journalist Alvick Pearson, according to the L.A. County Department of Regional Planning. Mr. and Mrs. Pearson commissioned the firm Bragdon & Sullivan to build the home.

The primary residence, which is 2,627 square feet, sits on a 14,000 square foot lot. There is also a 227 square foot detached garage.

Craftsman style architecture was born out of the arts and crafts movement that originated in England in the late 19th century. The movement, according to the landmark designation, was a “counter to the mass production and materialism of the Industrial Revolution.” Ideals of the movement focused on using natural materials, simple forms, quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The Pearson Home, in Altadena, was built in 1907 and designated a historic L.A. County landmark on July 25, 2023. (L.A. County)

In L.A. County, examples of craftsman style architecture were built from 1905 to 1930 are distinguished by wood shingle siding, fixed-pane and sash windows and cross-gabled roofs among other features, the designation noted.

The current owner of the home filed a landmark nomination application for the property in January of this year. The July 25 vote by the county board of supervisors to designate the Pearson House a historic landmark passed unanimously.

“The Pearson House is not just a house – it’s representative of the rich architectural heritage of Altadena,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a news release. “By designating it as a Los Angeles County Landmark, we will make sure this beautiful home remains protected and preserved for generations to come.”