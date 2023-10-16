Officials with the Claremont Police Department, in cooperation with several neighboring law enforcement agencies, arrested 12 men during a prostitution enforcement operation last week.

The enforcement detail, which took place on Oct. 13, was planned after the Claremont PD received multiple complaints from residents, business owners and others about prostitution in the area of Indian Hill Boulevard and the 10 Freeway.

As part of the operation, five undercover officers posed as prostitutes and solicited subjects attempting to pay for sex acts, according to a Claremont PD news release.

Among the 12 arrested was a 64-year-old Pomona man, identified as Maher Salama, who is a registered sex offender for sexual battery, police said. Salama was arrested for being out of compliance of his “sex registrant conditions” and for soliciting a “prostitute.”

Yet another individual, identified as 33-year-old Jeremiah Salcedo from Big Bear, was arrested for soliciting a “prostitute” and for a sexual crime warrant out of the state of Texas.

The remaining 10 men arrested for soliciting a “prostitute” were identified as:

Edgardo Fernando Lopez Hernandez, 46, from Tujunga

Billy Joe Torres, 36, from Claremont

Jose Manuel Orozco Barriento, 48, from Fontana

Trevon Michael Lofton, 30, from La Verne

Renardo Carrillo Martinez, 22, from Rialto

Jonathan Everett Manpioper 25, from Anaheim

Reymundo Alvarado Galvan, 25, from Jurupa Valley

Jason Daniel Doe, 37, from Pomona

Anthony Frank Coleman, 41, from Covina

Jaime Fierros, 37, from Fontana

With the exception of Salcedo, who was being held pending extradition to Texas for his outstanding warrant, the rest of the men were booked and released on citations with a date to appear in Pomona Superior Court.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, the Glendora and Upland police departments, along with assistance of the Claremont Motel, participated in the enforcement operation.