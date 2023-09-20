Los Angeles County is officially home to some of the best schools in America.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Office of Education announced that 12 L.A. County schools were named “Blue Ribbon Schools” for 2023.

The national honor is made by the United States Department of Education and is meant to highlight schools that “demonstrate overall academic excellence or significant progress in closing achievement gaps.”

A total of 353 schools across the country received the Blue Ribbon designation in 2023, including 313 public schools and 40 private schools.

Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo said the recognition is a “testament to the commitment and passion” of the community, including students and teachers.

“When we come together with a shared vision, great things can be accomplished. This recognition reflects that collaborative spirit, bringing immense pride to each awarded school and its community,” Duardo said.

The following schools in Los Angeles County were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023:

Charles J. Carver Elementary School; Cerritos

Downtown Magnets High School; Los Angeles

Glen A. Wilson High School; Hacienda Heights

Grace Miller Elementary School; La Verne

Horace Mann Elementary School; Glendale

Leffingwell Elementary School; Whittier

Los Molinos Elementary School; Hacienda Heights

Martha Baldwin Elementary School; Alhambra

Mesa Robles School; Hacienda Heights

Ocean View Elementary School; Whittier

San Jose Charter Academy; West Covina

Wedgeworth Elementary Schoo; Hacienda Heights

In addition to the schools from Los Angeles County, schools from Rancho Cucamonga, Irvine, Santa Barbara and San Diego were also named on the list.

The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the 353 schools during an awards ceremony in Washington D.C. in November.