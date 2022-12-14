Authorities are investigating after 12 sickened people were rescued from a boat in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night.

The passengers on board were found suffering from an unknown illness while one person had a possible leg injury, said the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The passengers’ identities have not been released.

Authorities received reports of a vessel that appeared to be in trouble near the shoreline off Tower 10 in Huntington Beach on Tuesday night.

The 12 passengers on board appeared to be suffering from possible sea sickness, but details of their exact medical conditions remain unclear, authorities said.

The Coast Guard was called in and transported the boat back to safety.

Seven people were treated for conditions and two people were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Homeland security was called to the scene as it appears most passengers were Mexican nationals. Officials say it’s unclear whether the boat was involved in a smuggling operation.

The case remains under investigation.