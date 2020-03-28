12 people at Yucaipa nursing facility test positive for coronavirus in San Bernardino County’s 1st cluster

This transmission electron microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML)

Twelve people at a Yucaipa nursing facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday, San Bernardino County officials said.

An 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues who had died of COVID-19 Thursday was a resident at the facility where 12 “elderly” people have tested positive, authorities said.

“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson said in a written statement.

A resident at a second Yucaipa nursing facility is also showing symptoms of the respiratory illness and the county said it’s working with both facilities on getting residents and employees tested faster.

Officials did not name either of the facilities.

San Bernardino County has had at least 64 confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths as of Friday.

“This outbreak [is] a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real,” Gustafson said.

The 12 cases were reported as elder care facilities across the country grapple with a pandemic that health experts have have described as particularly dangerous to those 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions, making senior care communities vulnerable.

Senior facilities across the state have already started restricting visitors, stepping up cleanings and canceling community events.