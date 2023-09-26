A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Adelanto Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Seneca Road and Jonathan Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy was struck as he was crossing the street in the area heading to a bus stop, a spokesperson detailed in an email to KTLA.

The victim, identified by his family as Aiden Ortiz, was treated, but died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Aiden Ortiz is seen in a photo provided by his family on Sept. 26, 2023.

Aiden was described by his mother and stepfather as a caring boy who loved sports. As the oldest of three boys on his mother’s side, he was wise beyond his years, loved ones said.

“He thought of everybody before himself,” Aiden’s stepfather Alex Hardy told KTLA.

On Tuesday, balloons, candles and pictures left at a growing memorial adorned the sidewalk near where Aiden died.

Family and friends said safety concerns on the busy stretch of road are well known.

Speeding is an issue, and aside from a faded yellow curb, there’s no visible signage to indicate there is a bus stop at that intersection. There is also no crosswalk in the area.

Now, parents are posting neon signs of their own to tell drivers to slow down.

The superintendent of the Adelanto Elementary School District told KTLA that officials will work with the city to assess bus stops throughout Adelanto and Victorville to see what can be done to make them safer.

“We know that this needs to be fixed somehow, someway,” Hardy said.

Aiden’s parents say they don’t want this tragedy to happen to another child. They remember a boy who lived a short life but managed to make a tremendous impact.

“We’re going to miss you son, everyday,” Hardy added.