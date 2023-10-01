Just a day before his 13 birthday, a 12-year-old boy died in a violent car crash after his father, who may have been driving under the influence, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Pomona early Saturday morning.

Heartbroken family and friends gathered on Sunday near the crash site on the 57 Freeway to say prayers, sing happy birthday and mourn the loss of Abel Vazquez.

“My sister has experienced every parent’s worst nightmare and that’s the fact of having to bury your own child,” Cesar Sanchez, the victim’s uncle and godfather told KTLA’s Erin Myers.

The 12-year-old and his father were returning from a concert in celebration of his upcoming birthday when his dad slammed into an embankment off an on ramp.

Wreckage of a possible DUI crash that claimed the life of 12-year-old Abel Vasquez on Sept. 30, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

“He made it a point for his father to only get two tickets because he wanted to spend quality time with his father,” Sanchez explained.

Abel suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The boy’s family, already racked with grief, is now coming to terms with the possibility that Abel’s father may have played a role in his death.

“If alcohol or any other substance did play a factor in this tragic event, then we strongly feel that he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Abel’s uncle said.

Abel Vasquez, 12, killed after his father, suspected of DUI, crashes as the pair return from a concert on Sept. 30, 2023.

The family told KTLA that Abel was known for making everyone laugh and loved to dance and play baseball. His favorite sports were the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that an arrest was made at the scene of the crash, but they have not yet announced charges the person is facing.