A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when he was hit by gunfire and suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was listed as being in stable condition. His condition is currently unclear.

Investigators do not believe the child was the intended target and are currently working under the assumption that he was hit by a stray bullet. A traffic collision was reported near the area, but it’s unclear if the crash is connected to the shooting.

At this time, no suspects have been identified and police are working to determine if the shooting may have been gang motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip at LACrimestoppers.org.