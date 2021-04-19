12-year-old girl shot in the foot during birthday party in South Los Angeles: Police

A 12-year-old girl and a woman were injured during a shooting at a birthday party in South Los Angeles Sunday, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. along the 1700 block of West 74th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman were shot during the incident. The girl was shot in the foot, while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, the Los Angeles Times reported. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed two males drove up to the location, got out of their vehicle and fired shots.

The Times reported the shooting occurred during a birthday party at the location.

Police described the shooting as being gang-related and indicated it remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.