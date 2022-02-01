12,000 gallons of sewage spills into L.A. River forcing beach closures in Long Beach

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A sign indicates that the Dockweiler State Beach is closed to swimming after a sewage spill in Playa del Rey, in Los Angeles County, California, on July 13, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A sign indicates that the Dockweiler State Beach is closed to swimming after a sewage spill in Playa del Rey, in Los Angeles County, California, on July 13, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A sewage spill in Compton has forced temporary beach closures in Long Beach, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach’s city health officer, ordered all swimming areas west of Belmont Pier temporarily closed for water contact, according to a city statement.

The closure will remain in place until water quality meets state standards.

Los Angeles County and state officials informed the city Monday night that about 12,000 gallons of sewage had spilled into the L.A. River that day, according to the statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News