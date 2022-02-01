12,000 gallons of sewage spills into L.A. River forcing beach closures in Long Beach

A sewage spill in Compton has forced temporary beach closures in Long Beach, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach’s city health officer, ordered all swimming areas west of Belmont Pier temporarily closed for water contact, according to a city statement.
The closure will remain in place until water quality meets state standards.
Los Angeles County and state officials informed the city Monday night that about 12,000 gallons of sewage had spilled into the L.A. River that day, according to the statement.
