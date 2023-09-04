Fifth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in L.A. on July 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A 12th bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles Monday morning.

The bus arrived at Union Station around 7:25 a.m. and had aboard 42 asylum seekers, including 21 children. They were made up of 11 families — 23 men and 20 women — from Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Russia, according to the L.A. Welcomes Collective.

In a statement, a spokesman for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said the city continues to work with local departments, the county, nonprofit organizations and faith leaders to execute a plan for the migrants set earlier this year.

In the past, the migrants have been given medical attention, legal aid and a path to reunite with family members in the Southern California region.

Last week, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed two motions for legal action against the state of Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of migrants to the city.

One of the motions calls for a probe investigating whether Abbott’s actions violated any criminal laws, like kidnapping and human trafficking. Some council leaders argued many families traveled on lengthy bus rides with little or no food and water.

Abbot’s office, on the other hand, has argued that migrants who have arrived in L.A. did so voluntarily, and buses had ample food and water.

Previously, Abbot said that small border towns in Texas are “overwhelmed and overrun” by migrants.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its…sanctuary city status,” Abbott said earlier this summer.

The busing of migrants started in April 2022 when Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.