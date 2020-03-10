13 CSUN students self-isolating after possible exposure to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirteen Cal State Northridge students are self-isolating amid concerns they may have been exposed to the coronavirus during an event in Washington, D.C., last week.

College officials on Monday said the students have not shown any symptoms after attending a conference where two attendees — who are not connected to the campus —tested positive for COVID-19. The students will self-isolate “out of an abundance of caution” for 14 days from the date of possible exposure as they monitor their health for symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said in a statement.

“The [Los Angeles Department of Public Health] and other health agencies monitoring this issue have stated that the risk of exposure for conference attendees is low, and LADPH is not recommending self-isolation of those who may have come in contact with these CSUN students,” the statement read.

The college did not specify what out-of-state event the group attended. It isn’t clear whether the event was the same one that 10 Cal State Long Beach students attended in Washington, D.C., that prompted them to self-isolate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.