13 test positive for COVID-19 at juvenile camp in Commerce

Thirteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus at an L.A. County juvenile camp this week, marking the first time youths already in custody have contracted the illness, officials said.

Seven juveniles and six Probation Department employees assigned to the Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce have tested positive since June 15, officials announced in a weekly report on the virus’ spread in juvenile facilities.

Six of the youths were asymptomatic, and one became mildly ill, officials said. The status of the employees who tested positive was not immediately clear, said Adam Wolfson, a spokesman for the Probation Department. The employee who first tested positive has not been at work since June 11, Wolfson said.

Until this week, all of the juveniles who had tested positive for COVID-19 found out they were sick during the Probation Department’s intake process, meaning they contracted the disease before they were in custody.

