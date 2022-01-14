13-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Corona

A 13-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after getting hit by a vehicle in Corona, officials said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of West Citron Street and South Lincoln Avenue, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old bicyclist in the roadway, suffering from critical injuries.

Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to Corona Police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor, police said.

The identity of the bicyclist is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Traffic Officer Johnathan Drylie at 951-817-5784, or by emailing him at Johnathan.Drylie@Coronaca.gov.