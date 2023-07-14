A 13-year-old boy faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after he struck a motorcycle officer with a stolen car, then hit another car in the San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a motorcycle officer was flagged down about a reported stolen car, and when the officer found the allegedly stolen vehicle, it did not yield to a traffic stop, the LAPD said in a news release.

During “a short pursuit,” the allegedly stolen car hit the officer’s motorcycle, then “another uninvolved motorist,” the release said.

The boy driving the car and the passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were taken into custody, police sai.d

While the girl was released, the boy was booked into juvenile hall on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. His identity is not being released due to his age.

The officer and third-party motorist have been hospitalized and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-486-6850.

To report information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.