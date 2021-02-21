13-year-old shot in South L.A., police say

A 13-year-old was shot in South Los Angeles’ South Park neighborhood early Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers received a call about the shooting in the 4800 block of McKinley Avenue at 4:30 p.m., according to police. The child had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other details, including the child’s condition or a suspect description, have been given by police.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Correction: A previous version of this story identified the child as a boy but police have not given the victim’s gender. The post has been corrected and updated.