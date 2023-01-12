The scene in downtown Los Angeles after a 13-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Jan. 11, 2023 (KTLA)

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the murder of a 13-year-old boy Wednesday in downtown L.A.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m., near the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to an LAPD news release.

Authorities said that officers with the Transit Services Division spotted several juvenile males involved in an altercation and separated them.

During the altercation, a teen from Rialto, identified as Marco Murillo, suffered a stab wound to abdomen.

“Officers immediately provided medical treatment to Murillo and requested an ambulance,” the release noted.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the teen to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In their investigation, police learned that the suspect and Murillo were involved in a verbal dispute that quickly got physical.

“During the dispute, the suspect stabbed Murillo with an unidentified cutting instrument. The suspect ran from the scene, eastbound on 7th Street,” investigators said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between the ages of 14 and 17 and of medium build and height.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Gonzales with LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division at 213-996-4142. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.