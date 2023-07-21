Lyrik Omar Amparano is seen in a photo released by the Monterey Park Police Department on July 21, 2023.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Monterey Park Friday.

Lyrik Omar Amparano left her temporary home at 11 a.m., according to the Monterey Park Police Department.

She told her social worker she was going to visit a cousin in an unknown location without permission.

She was last seen on foot.

Lyrik, who is male but identifies as female, suffers from bipolar disorder but does not take medication, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweat pants and black Vans. Her hair has red tips and she was last seen wearing it in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information about Lyrik’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monterey Park Police Department at 626-573-1311.