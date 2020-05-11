13-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash involving 20 people in Baldwin Park

A multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin Park on May 10, 2020 left a 13-year-old dead. (LoudLabs)

Twenty people were involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin Park Sunday, leaving a 13-year-old dead.

Angel Jesus Aragon was driving a tow truck eastbound on the the 10 Freeway, west of Francisquito Avenue around 1:45 p.m., and did not stop in time for oncoming traffic, California Highway Patrol said in a news release. Aragon, 32, crashed into a white Toyota Corolla with one person inside.

In attempting to avoid the collision, Aragon also hit the back of a gray 2018 Nissan Murano, which was occupied by five people. The Nissan collided into the center divider wall, and a Dodge Ram crashed into the right side of the Nissan, CHP said.

A 13-year-old sitting in the right side of the backseat of the Nissan died in the crash, according to CHP.

The Toyota Corolla was then pushed into the back of a blue Kia Nero, which in turn, hit the back of white Honda Odyssey that then collided into a blue Honda CRV. The CRV then hit a silver Toyota Corolla, which collided into the back of the flatbed tow truck.

A white Lexus was unable to stop in time and hit the front of the Nissan Murano.

All lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed around 1:50 p.m.and a Sig Alert was issued as a Los Angeles County paramedic helicopter landed on the freeway. The carpool lane reopened at 2:40 p.m. and the Sig Alert ended around 6 p.m., according to CHP.

Involved parties were taken to USC Medical Center with minor to major injuries.

Correction: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect location for the crash. This story has been updated.

