13-year-old killed in Oxnard traffic collision

A 13-year-old was killed Tuesday after two cars crashed in Oxnard, officials said.

Around 2 p.m., authorities responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Gonzales Road, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles, a 1999 silver Honda Civic and a 2012 white Dodge Ram 2500 truck, collided in the intersection.

Three people inside the Honda were injured and transported by ambulance to local hospitals. One of them was a 13-year-old who was pronounced dead at Ventura County Medical Center, police said. The victim has not been identified.

The two other occupants of the Honda did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Oxnard police.

The two occupants in the Dodge were not injured, officials said.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that the Dodge was going south on Rose Avenue and the Honda was going north on the same street before making a left turn onto westbound Gonzales Road. That’s when the two vehicles collided, police said.

The driver of the Honda was a 46-year-old woman. The driver of the Dodge was a 38-year-old man.

No further details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Senior Officer Paul Knapp at 805-385-7750 or via email at paul.knapp@oxnardpd.org.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant traffic collision at Rose and Gonzales. Traffic will be closed in all directions for the next several hours.

Please use an alternate route until further notice.

If you witnessed this collision, please call (805)385-7600. pic.twitter.com/fJBJDrp0Wm — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPolice) July 13, 2021