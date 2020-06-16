$13,000 in fines issued after $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized in Carson area: Deputies

Sheriff’s deputies confiscated about $10,000 worth of illegal fireworks in the Carson area as patrols increase ahead of the July Fourth holiday, authorities said Monday.

The fireworks were seized from 13 people on Saturday and Sunday, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Carson Sheriff’s Station. About $13,000 in fines were issued.

“We need another trailer. This one is almost completely full of [bomb emoji],” the post stated. A photo released by the agency showed numerous boxes filling the trailer.

Deputies are increasing patrols aimed at uncovering illegal fireworks in the city and unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County as the Fourth of July approaches, according to the Sheriff’s Station.

The agency warned people not to “burn” their money by purchasing them.

All fireworks are prohibited in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, according to the Fire Department.

Any person in violation could face a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of between $500 and $1,000 and/or one year in jail. Those in possession of “unaltered dangerous fireworks” could face stiffer punishment, with penalties ranging from $500 to over $50,000, fire officials said.

Some L.A. County areas permit the purchase of “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Those can be bought from June 28 to July 6 at retail stands licensed by the state fire marshal, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

The agency said it will have a fireworks hotline telephone number as well as a listing of professional fireworks shows on its website beginning June 26.