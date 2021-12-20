132 test positive in COVID outbreak at SpaceX rocket factory in Hawthorne

A December 2018 photo shows the inside of the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne. More than 100 employees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

At least 132 staffers at the SpaceX rocket factory in Hawthorne have tested positive for COVID-19 amid a large, active outbreak that coincides with a busy month of launches for the aerospace manufacturer.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the data as part of a summary of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

There has been at least one other outbreak at SpaceX’s corporate headquarters, where the Elon Musk-led company’s main design, manufacturing and engineering is done, including work on its Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon capsules.

In March 2020, shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted the nation’s first lockdown amid the nascent pandemic, an employee who traveled abroad and an onsite healthcare provider tested positive for the virus. At least 12 employees who were in close contact with those people were sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

