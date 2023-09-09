Another bus full of migrants from Central and South America that departed from the Texas-Mexico border region arrived in L.A. on Saturday morning.

According to a statement from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on behalf of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, 46 migrants arrived at Union Station shortly before 9 a.m.

The Texas-sponsored bus contained 12 families comprised of 32 men and 14 women, 15 of whom were children.

Migrants aboard the most recent bus are from Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. According to CHIRLA, many of them reported having little or no food for over 24 hours.

“Despite their traumatic experience migrating to the U.S., asylum seekers want to be self-sufficient, get a work permit and contribute to their new home,” said CHIRLA Communications Director Jorge-Mario Cabrera. “In the history of Los Angeles, migrants become workers and power our city and state, and [they] will continue to do so, no matter how they arrive to our communities.”

As part of his plan to mitigate the influx of migrants in the Texas-Mexico border region, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants to sanctuary cities around the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Denver.

