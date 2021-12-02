14 arrested after series of smash-and-grab robberies: LAPD

A security guard patrols the entrance to the Nordstrom department store at the Grove on Nov. 23 after a group smash-and-grab robbery.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

After a spate of brazen smash-and-grab robberies left Los Angeles-area retailers and shoppers on edge last month, officials announced Thursday that they had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the crimes.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, joined by other officials and members of the business community at LAPD headquarters, said none of the 14 suspects remains in custody.

One of the suspects is a juvenile, Moore said. The others either posted bail or were released without bail.

The chief pointed to zero-bail policies that were put in place last year for certain crimes, including burglary, as a public health measure to reduce jail populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

