Dogs dogs recovered from an unattended vehicle in Tustin is seen in a photo provided by OC Animal Care on Aug. 22, 2023.

A total of 14 dogs and puppies were rescued from an unattended vehicle in Tustin and are now up for adoption.

They were found on Aug. 6 and officials determined they were confined to a vehicle amid high temperatures and were living in substandard conditions, according to Orange County Animal Care.

The dogs were transferred to the agency for emergency veterinary care and a treatment plan was developed for each dog.

One of 14 dogs recovered from an unattended vehicle in Tustin is seen in a photo provided by OC Animal Care on Aug. 22, 2023.

Twelve of the rescued dogs, primarily terrier, Chihuahua, and Pomeranian mixes, have completed medical treatments, including spay/neuter, vaccinations, as well as microchipping.

“(They) are ready to find their forever homes,” officials said.

OC Animal Care will host a “Little Ones on the Lawn” adoption event at the shelter, located at at 1630 Victory Rd. in Tustin, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., where interested adopters can engage with the pups and get one-on-one meet and greet sessions.

No appointments are required, but adoption ambassadors will be available to answer questions.

More information on how to support the animals at the shelter is available here.