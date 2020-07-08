Breaking News
Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment discrimination suit
14 firefighters from station near LAX test positive for COVID-19

File photo of a Los Angeles Fire Department engine (Credit: KTLA)

Fourteen firefighters from a station near Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.

The firefighters are from Los Angeles Fire Department 80, located at 7250 World Way West, which services the airport, fire department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

All fourteen firefighters are being quarantined at home, Stewart said. The firefighters are all either asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The fire station has been sanitized as a precaution.

Other LAX certified firefighting personnel are filling in at the station for the time being, Stewart stated.

