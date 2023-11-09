At least 14 people were injured after a crash involving a public transit bus that ran into a building Thursday in Long Beach, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to calls of the incident at South Street and California Avenue at around 3:17 p.m.

Details are limited and it’s currently unclear what led to the crash, but fire officials said that five people were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. Another nine people suffered minor injuries.

At least 14 people injured in crash involving a bus that crashed into a building in Long Beach on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage of the scene captured by Sky5 showed a car that appeared to be completely destroyed at the front end of the bus, both of which had crashed over the sidewalk and into a restaurant.

South Street is expected to remain closed while crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional details.