$14-million payout approved in L.A. wrongful conviction of man who spent 32 years behind bars

Andrew Wilson, center, holds hands with his daughters as he leaves the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The Los Angeles City Council approved a $14-million settlement Wednesday for Andrew Wilson, who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder conviction vacated in 2017.

Wilson was convicted of the 1984 robbery and murder of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson but always maintained his innocence.

His case was taken up by Loyola Law School’s innocence project, which raised questions about the methods used by a Los Angeles police detective to have a witness identify Wilson as the suspect.

The conviction was vacated by a Los Angeles County judge and Wilson was released after 32 years behind bars. He was later found to be factually innocent of the crime.

