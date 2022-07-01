Video posted to TikTok by user ayaakbik shows the aftermath of a robbery at Westfield Century City on June 28, 2022.

Fourteen people got away after allegedly robbing the Nordstrom at Westfield Century City earlier this week, police said.

Video posted on TikTok showed several males running out of the store carrying various objects and getting into awaiting vehicles.

The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbers apparently went into the store and started grabbing merchandise. They ran away and all got into different vehicles, police said.

Authorities have no information on the fleeing vehicles, but detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released.