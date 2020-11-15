14-year-old boy fatally shot in vacant San Bernardino field: police

An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was fatally shot in a vacant field in San Bernardino, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Davidson Street and found the victim in the field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jesus Cervantes, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and authorities provided no information on any suspects in the case.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or via email at sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at 909- 384-5613 or via email tello_al@sbcity.org.