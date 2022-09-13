Police were searching for whoever fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard Monday night.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of South C Street around 7:45 p.m., the Oxnard Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the 14-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel began life-saving measures and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Police Department stated.

The victim was identified only as a Hispanic male who was a resident of Oxnard.

His name was being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information and asked anyone who may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645.

Anyone who may have video recorded that could help with investigation was asked to upload it to investigators at oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/1300southcstreet. Files can be uploaded anonymously.

The city of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides, the news release stated.

Anyone with further information can call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.