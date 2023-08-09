A 14-year-old boy stole a car and led San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified boy took a white Kia Optima from the 14300 block of La Paz Drive in Victorville just after 3:30 a.m., the SBSD said in a news alert.

After the car’s owner, a 30-year-old woman, reported her vehicle missing, deputies found it at La Paz Drive and Midway Street, where they tried a “high-risk traffic stop,” officials said.

The teen refused to stop, failing to stop for several traffic lights while he “drove at excessive speeds with a disregard for safety” for more than six miles, the release said.

Eventually, the Optima stopped on the side of Amethyst Road, and the boy took off on foot, police said without detailing why the car pursuit ended.

The teen, who is on probation, was then taken into custody and booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

He faces charges of felony unlawful taking of a vehicle and evading an officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.