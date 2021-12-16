14-year-old boy taken into custody after allegedly making threats of violence at Corona intermediate school

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly making threats of violence against a school in Corona, police reported.

Officers first received reports of a possible threat at Auburndale Intermediate School at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Police immediately began investigating, but due to a lack of additional leads were unable to identify the source of the threat. But to ensure student safety, officers were assigned to the campus on Wednesday during the school day, police said.

After school was dismissed at 1:05 p.m., a student reported receiving a second threat via social media stating an attack would now take place on Thursday “due to the police department being present at the school.”

School resource officers worked with school staff and were able to identify a potential teenage suspect who lived in the 100 block of North Buena Vista.

The teen boy was into custody after police determined he was responsible for the threats.

“The juvenile’s family was cooperative with police and a search of the residence failed to produce weapons,” Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis said in a statement. “Upon completion of the investigation, the juvenile was transferred to the custody of the Riverside County Juvenile Hall.”

Police said the teenager who allegedly made the threats acted alone and nothing suggests the involvement of others.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant John Healy at john.healy@CoronaCa.gov or at 951-817-5785.