14-year-old dies after being shot in San Bernardino mobile home complex

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in San Bernardino, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 14 in a mobile home complex at 222 S. Rancho Ave., according to a San Bernardino Police Department news release.

Officers were called out to the scene after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. They found the teen down inside the complex with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities have identified him as Demarcus Scott. It’s unclear whether he lived at the location where he was shot, but police said he was a resident of San Bernardino.

No arrests have been made in the case and a suspect description was not immediately released.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Siems at 909-384-5650 or

siems_mi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.