14-year-old stabbed by 2 teens in Ventura: Police

The Ventura Police Department is looking for two teen boys that are accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy at the Pacific View Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times after he was attacked by two boys believed to be between 14 and 16 years old, police said.

After the stabbing, which took place near the parking structure outside JCPenney, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body,” police said.

The suspects were not located, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 805-339-4444.