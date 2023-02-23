This file photo shows stacks of Nike shoe boxes at a shoe store in California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A teenage boy has been arrested and faces felony charges after incapacitating a man in his 20s with a stun gun and robbing him, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident happened on Feb. 1 just before 2:30 p.m. in Victorville. Deputies responded to an undisclosed area of Karen Drive on reports of an armed robbery.

The victim, a 24-year-old resident of Adelanto, was at the prearranged location to sell three pairs of Nike shoes to the suspect. The arrangement was made through a digital selling app.

“At the time of the meeting, the suspect approached the victim, tased him, and took his car keys and the shoes, before running from the scene,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The victim sustained burned marks from the stun gun.

Authorities were able to recover the 24-year-old’s car keys nearby and, later, identified the 14-year-old juvenile suspect.

The teen was taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant at his last known address. He faces charges of felony second-degree robbery.

“Detectives believe this case may be related to recent robberies in the same area with similar circumstances,” the news release noted.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call Deputy A. Ramos or Detective Maddox at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can leave information on the WeTip hotline at 800-782-746 or online at WeTip.