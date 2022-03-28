Police are warning the public about a case of child annoyance in Westminster after a girl was confronted by a stranger while walking to school Monday.

Around 8:20 a.m., a 14-year-old girl was walking to school in the area of Edwards and Humboldt streets when she was approached by a man asking if she wanted a ride to school, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect pulled up next to the girl, rolled down his window and asked several times to drive her to school, police said.

He followed her as she walked to school, but eventually drove away.

When the victim arrived on campus, she immediately notified officials who called the police.

The police department said it’s currently unaware of any similar incidents in the area. But a similar incident occurred in the city of Stanton on March 18, though it has not yet been determined if the cases are related.

Detectives are following up on any potential leads.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, with a shaved head, police said. The suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with tinted windows, and a partial plate of 4C*.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives urge anyone who has information to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPOCCS, or by visiting occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.