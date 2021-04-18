14-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest while playing baseball in Venice reunites with paramedics who saved him

A 14-year-old boy on Saturday reunited with the Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher and paramedics who saved him after he went into sudden cardiac arrest while on a baseball field in Venice last month.

When teenager Jacob Perez suffered the medical emergency on March 13, an LAFD dispatcher provided CPR instructions over the phone to the 911 caller and quickly sent paramedics his way. The boy eventually regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital, where he made a full recovery.

At a Venice fire station weeks after the frightening ordeal, Perez and his family got to meet and thank the LAFD rescuers.

KTLA 5 News Photojournalist Phillip Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 17, 2021.