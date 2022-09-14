More than 60 law enforcement agencies across five California counties conducted a sweep on suspects wanted for alleged onlines crimes against children last week.

The sweep, codenamed “Operation Protect All Children,” was organized by the Internet Crimes Against Children Program Task Force, a grant-funded law enforcement group that investigates internet-related crimes against underage kids using tips provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Los Angeles Police Department heads its own regional task force within the ICAC that covers Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

From Sept. 6-12, members of the L.A. task force contacted and identified hundreds of people who are either registered sex offender or identified as suspects wanted for arrest.

Warrants were served at homes across the five counties, netting 141 arrests. Among those arrests, 110 were for child pornography-related charges.

Authorities urge parents and guardians to keep tabs on what their children do online and who they may be talking to. For tips on talking to your kids about the dangers of the internet and talking with strangers online, click here.

“ By having parents and caregivers more involved, we can reduce the number of children victimized in this manner and help to keep the Los Angeles Region safer,” the Police Department said.