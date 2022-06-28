Homes were evacuated in Azusa after law enforcement investigators found a large quantity of illegal fireworks on Monday, June 27, 2022. (KTLA)

A tip led investigators to seize 14,000 pound of illegal fireworks in Azusa on Monday, just before the July 4th holiday.

The fireworks were being stored at a home and a storage facility, where investigators also found and seized over $10,000 in cash and an illegal firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Equipment used for making explosives were also found inside the home.

Twenty-seven homes were evacuated on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m. Monday while the explosives were recovered and disposed.

Investigators from the D.A.’s office and the L.A. County Fire Department had been serving a search warrant at the home when they discovered the large cache of explosives.

One person was detained and the investigation into the possession and sale of illegal fireworks is ongoing.

Fireworks are illegal in L.A. County’s unincorporated communities and in many cities countywide because of the brush fires, house fires, millions of dollars in damages, injuries, and even death they may cause, the D.A.’s office said, adding that residents are encouraged to report any illegal fireworks to law enforcement.

“By embedding our prosecutors and investigators in the communities that we serve, we were able to secure valuable information that led to the safe removal of thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks from an Azusa neighborhood,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “I am grateful that we could assist local law enforcement in protecting this community from the potential dangers posed by illegal fireworks.”

Some major July 4th fireworks displays across the U.S. have been canceled this year, some due to wildfire concerns amid dry weather and others due to pandemic-related staffing and supply chain issues.