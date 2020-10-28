14,334-acre Blue Ridge Fire pushes toward Chino Hills; at least 10 homes damaged in Yorba Linda

Fire crews battling the Blue Ridge Fire that sparked Monday in Orange County are expecting better weather conditions as they focus on containment and structure protection Wednesday.

The size of the wildfire was downgraded from 15,200 acres to 14,334 acres Wednesday morning. The blaze is still 0% contained, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials.

#BlueRidgeFire off Blue Ridge Dr and Big Horn Mountain Way in Orange county is 14,334 acres. Decrease in acreage due to better mapping. In Unified Command with @OCFA_PIO



Evacuations in progress. For more info: @OCSheriff https://t.co/gQMp5isve6 pic.twitter.com/EA0jJNkAmg — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 28, 2020

About 1,000 firefighters are now assisting in the fight to slow the spread of the fire, which jumped the 71 Freeway Tuesday and prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for parts of Chino Hills.

“It’s hard to leave your home,” Chino Hills resident Raquel Gallegos said.

At least 10 homes were damaged in Yorba Linda, where the fire erupted about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Powerful Santa Ana winds pushed the fire’s rapid growth as it burned through thousands of acres Monday and Tuesday morning. Firefighters expect winds to be much calmer on Wednesday.

About 2,500 homes remain under evacuation orders in Yorba Linda Wednesday and nearly 6,000 in Chino Hills, according to the Fire Authority. The city of Brea announced evacuation orders for 276 homes.

Orange County residents can enter their address on this page on the county website to see if they’re under evacuation orders and sign up for alerts on AlertOC.org.

Those living in Chino Hills can visit the city website, search this map, or follow the city’s official Twitter account for updates.

No injuries have been reported in the Blue Ridge Fire.

Two firefighters were critically injured fighting the Silverado Fire, which is also burning in Orange County.

That blaze had scorched 13,354 acres and was 5% contained as of Tuesday night.