Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, kicked off their 14th annual 5K run in downtown L.A. on Saturday morning.

KTLA 5’s Wendy Burch was live from Chinatown at the event’s starting line, where an estimated 5,000 participants were gearing up to run for a good cause.

“I’m running to support a very important and spiritual part of this community,” one runner said.

The organization, which was founded by Father Greg Boyle, has provided training and support to former gang members and previously incarcerated people in the Los Angeles area for over 30 years.

“It’s heartening to see so many people here…and every year it grows more and more,” Boyle said on the event’s main stage to KTLA 5’s Frank Buckley and Vera Jimenez.

The 5K kicked off just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday live on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

