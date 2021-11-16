15 cities with the fastest growing home prices in the L.A. metro area

This file photo shows a home for sale. (Getty Images)

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of September 2021.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#15. Agua Dulce, CA

– 1 year price change: +22.9%

– 5 year price change: +47.8%

– Typical home value: $886,798 (#69 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Mission Viejo, CA

– 1 year price change: +23.1%

– 5 year price change: +41.4%

– Typical home value: $961,178 (#57 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Ladera Ranch, CA

– 1 year price change: +23.2%

– 5 year price change: +38.2%

– Typical home value: $1,046,388 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Laguna Niguel, CA

– 1 year price change: +23.2%

– 5 year price change: +38.6%

– Typical home value: $1,116,545 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#11. West Compton, CA

– 1 year price change: +23.3%

– 5 year price change: +59.0%

– Typical home value: $659,163 (#121 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Coto de Caza, CA

– 1 year price change: +23.9%

– 5 year price change: +36.3%

– Typical home value: $1,434,461 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mount Baldy, CA

– 1 year price change: +24.5%

– 5 year price change: +54.5%

– Typical home value: $697,586 (#111 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lake Hughes, CA

– 1 year price change: +24.7%

– 5 year price change: +63.3%

– Typical home value: $399,964 (#153 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Altadena, CA

– 1 year price change: +24.8%

– 5 year price change: +58.2%

– Typical home value: $1,183,345 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.0%

– 5 year price change: +38.6%

– Typical home value: $2,139,765 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Palmdale, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.3%

– 5 year price change: +68.6%

– Typical home value: $446,289 (#151 most expensive city in metro)

#4. San Clemente, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.3%

– 5 year price change: +44.7%

– Typical home value: $1,357,771 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Acton, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.9%

– 5 year price change: +50.5%

– Typical home value: $809,697 (#85 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Lancaster, CA

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: +74.8%

– Typical home value: $414,640 (#152 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Valyermo, CA

– 1 year price change: +27.5%

– 5 year price change: +68.2%

– Typical home value: $371,041 (#158 most expensive city in metro)