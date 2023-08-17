Pups found in a vehicle that was impounded from a Gardena casino are seen in a photo provided by spcaLA on Aug. 17, 2023.

A total of 15 dogs that were inside a car impounded from a Gardena casino over the weekend are now up for adoption.

The car was impounded on Aug. 13 and the dogs were taken to South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Los Angeles.

The owner said the dogs lived in the car with her and they are unhoused.

The dogs — 10 females and 5 males — are between 2 months and 2 years old and appear to be terrier and Chihuahua mixes.

Pups found in a vehicle that was impounded from a Gardena casino are seen in a photo provided by spcaLA on Aug. 17, 2023.

“These incidents, are becoming more and more common,” spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said. “People are losing their housing and wages are not keeping pace with inflation.”

The organization has 60% more animals in their care than this time last year, officials said.

SpcaLA is waiving adoption fees at the Hawthorne facility where the dogs are being housed, as well as the PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village in Long Beach.

Anyone interested in adopting the “casino pups” can visit the adoption center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. During that time, adoption fees will be waived for qualified adopters. This does not include puppies that are 3 months or younger and exclusions and additional fees may apply, the organization explained.

Adoptions are done on a first-come, first-serve basis during business hours, though adopters can save time by filling out an application in advance here. The organization reminds potential adopters that applying does not guarantee adoption or reserve an animal.