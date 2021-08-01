15 firefighters set off on cross-country bike ride from Santa Monica to NYC for 9/11 fundraiser

A group of firefighters has set off on a journey to ride their bicycles from Los Angeles to New York City as part of an honorary trek marking the 20th anniversary of September 11.

The 15 riders, who belong to Fire Velo, a national charity organization, kicked off their journey Sunday morning at the Santa Monica Pier. The group plans to cover more than 3,000 miles in just over a month.

In addition to commemorating the 9/11 attacks, the group is also riding to raise awareness for firefighter-related cancers and mental health.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 1, 2021.