Chatsworth residents have been asked to be on the lookout for a 15-foot reticulated python that escaped from a home and could be a danger to cats and smaller dogs.

The snake disappeared from its owner’s backyard in the 10500 block of Willowbrae Avenue on July 3, according to a post on the MyChatsworth Facebook page.

Alex Villalta says the 8-inch-thick constrictor snake is “really friendly to humans” but has the potential to eat cats and small to medium-sized dogs.

The snake is light in color and had been a family pet for several years.

Villalta said his son was sad the snake was missing and pleaded with the public to help find the snake. “Please do not kill her,” the post reads.

Anyone who locates the snake was asked to call Los Angeles Animal Services at 888-452-7381.