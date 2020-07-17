15 more SoFi Stadium workers test positive for coronavirus

As construction at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood enters the final stages, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 48 people working at the $5-billion project have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total, which doesn’t detail when the workers were tested or what jobs they performed, represents an increase of 15 cases in the department’s count in a little more than a week.

The agency also reported seven people working for the general contractor overseeing construction of the adjacent NFL Media building have tested positive. Two other people are listed as symptomatic, but the cases hadn’t been confirmed.

The health department told The Times on June 16 that “an investigation was opened” into COVID-19 cases at SoFi Stadium, but the agency hasn’t responded to questions about what that includes or about the most recent cases at the 298-acre site.

