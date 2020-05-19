15 people detained after boat capsizes off San Diego beach

A panga that officials said was being used to smuggle people into the country capsized on May 18, 2020 in Sunset Cliffs in San Diego County. (U.S. Border Patrol)

Thirteen people were rescued by lifeguards off a beach in the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego County early Monday after a suspected smuggling boat capsized in the surf line. Two others were found atop a nearby cliff, officials said.

The vessel, an estimated 20-foot-long panga, was spotted near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Ladera Street shortly before 7 a.m.

“As they were coming into the beach, they got caught in a wave and, basically, the front end sank, causing the boat to pitch over and capsize,” said San Diego Lifeguard Services Lt. Rick Romero. “When we arrived on scene, the boat was upside down, and there were people on the secluded beach there.”

Border Patrol agents set up a perimeter and arrested two people who had climbed up the cliffs from the beach. The remaining 13 people stayed on the beach, where the tide was rising.

