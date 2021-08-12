15 SoCal lottery players win prizes of at least $1 million — including $5 million tickets sold in L.A, Riverside counties

A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Four lucky lottery players in the Southland won multi-million-dollar prizes and 11 others in the region had tickets worth $1 million so far this summer, California Lottery officials said Thursday.

All of the winnings came from scratchers games and the people who purchased those tickets have stepped forward, according to a state lottery news release.

The two top tickets — $5 million prizes apiece — were sold in El Monte and Lake Elsinore.

One winner bought her 100X scratch-off ticket at El Monte Chevron, while another got his Golden State Riches ticket at V & M Business Group, according to the release. The $5 million prize is the top amount that can be won in those games.

For selling the tickets, the El Monte and Lake Elsinore retailers will each receive a $25,000 bonus.

Someone also secured a $3 million prize through a Set For Life scratchers that was sold by Miracle Market in Compton. The business will get $15,000 for the sale.

Another winner is receiving $2 million through an Instant Prize Crossword scratch-off ticket. She purchased it at a 7-Eleven in Sylmar, which will gain $10,000.

Eleven other lottery players in Southern California won $1 million prizes recently in scratchers games. The tickets were sold in Wilmington, Hawthorne, Canoga Park, North Hollywood, South Gate, Koreatown, South Los Angeles, Whittier, Compton, Oxnard and Mission Hills (Santa Barbara County), according to the California Lottery.

The bonus for businesses that sell a $1 million ticket is $5,000.