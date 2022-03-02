15-year-old bicyclist killed in Riverside hit-and-run, police say

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle, and the Riverside Police Department is searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The boy was heading northbound on Main Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a black full-size pickup truck heading south struck him and did not stop to help, according to Officer Ryan Railsback.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 2200 block of Main Street, Railsback added.

The boy’s death is being investigated as a hit-and-run, and anyone with information is asked to call Riverside police traffic detectives at 951-826-8722.

